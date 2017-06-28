Trailer : I Do… Until I Don’t

The first trailer for Lake Bell’s romantic-comedy “I Do… Until I Don’t” is here. With an all-star cast, the flick addresses modern day marriage and the challenges that come along with it, especially when you add baby-making, infidelity and aging to the mix.

The flick stars Ed Helms, Lake Bell, Amber Heard, Wyatt Cenac, Mary Steenburgen, and Paul Reiser. It follows three couples at various parts in their relationships, and addresses the “Dos” and “Don’ts” of marriage and partnerships.

Check out the trailer above – the film is in cinemas September 1.