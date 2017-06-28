Trailer : A Bad Moms Christmas

The “Bad Moms” are back and they’re badder than ever. In a sequel that’s kinda like “Bad Moms” meets “Bad Santa”, the 3 moms (Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn) tackle the Christmas season.

The first red-band trailer has been released, and has all the swearing, naughtiness and general tom-foolery you’re expecting from the bad mothers.

Alongside the 3 moms, their mothers also make an appearance, adding to the holiday season stress that comes with having families at Christmas time. Add in a new relationship, shopping chaos and lazy dads, and you’ve got yourself some bad moms.

Check out the trailer above, the flick jingles into theatres November 3rd.

