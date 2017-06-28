Deadpool 2 casts Julian Dennison; Karate Kid signs on for Psych: The Movie

As we know, “Deadpool 2” is well underway, with Ryan Reynolds active on social media tracking its process. The film has cast another, with up-and-comer Julian Dennison joining the sequel.

Announcing it on his Instagram, Reynolds welcomed Kiwi actor Dennison to the production. Though new to Hollywood, Dennison was seen on last year’s Taika Waititi film “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” alongside Sam Neill.

Giving Julian Dennison a warm 💀💩L welcome as we stare off into our beautiful future together. #RickyBakerPool #NZ A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 27, 2017 at 11:17pm PDT

“Deadpool 2” seems to be making new announcements regularly, as production continues in Vancouver. Plus with the paps out in force, we’re getting sneak peeks of the filming almost daily. Hot tip – sometimes less is more. We don’t want the whole thing spoilt a year before we get to see it on the big screen!

In other casting news, Karate Kid star Ralph Macchio has been signed to appear in “Psych: The Movie”. The show finished up in 2014, but will return for a holiday-themed movie length edition to appease sad fans. Macchio appeared in season 5 of the TV show, as Officer Nick Conforth, and will reprise this role in the movie (via EW).

Macchio's character will play a big role in an investigation led by Shawn and Gus. It's also noted that show creator Steve Franks wanted to bring Macchio back as he didn't get to meet him first time around.