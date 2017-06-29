Trailer : Ingrid Goes West

Oh dear, Ingrid. The latest trailer for “Ingrid Goes West” gives a good look into the obsession that Ingrid (played by Aubrey Plaza) forms for Insta-celebrities and social media in general.

Also starring Elizabeth Olsen, O’Shea Jackson Jr, Wyatt Russell, Billy Magnussen and directed by Matt Spicer, the 21st century flick is a warning to all you smartphone-addicted kids that live vicariously through the so-called #perfect social media whores.

Check out the trailer above, and see “Ingrid Goes West” on the big screen (not on your phone) from August 11.

Following the death of her mother and a series of self-inflicted setbacks, young Ingrid Thorburn (Aubrey Plaza) escapes a humdrum existence by moving out West to befriend her instagram obsession and LA socialite Taylor Sloane (Elizabeth Olsen). After a quick bond is forged between these unlikeliest of friends, the façade begins to crack in both women’s lives — with comically malicious results.