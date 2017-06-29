Trailer : Logan Lucky

Another trailer for “Logan Lucky” is here, with the UK version being released by StudioCanal. The film, directed by Steven Soderbergh in his first feature film since 2013, looks like an absolute blast and has an all-star cast to boot. “Logan Lucky” stars Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Daniel Craig and Katie Holmes, among many others.

The two Logan brothers (Driver and Tatum) set to break a family curse and pull off a robbery at the Coca-Cola 600, with the assistance of “in-car-ce-ra-ted” Craig. Check out the trailer above, the film speeds into cinemas August 18th.

The Logan’s are a blue-collar family from the hills of West Virginia, and their clan has been famous for its bad luck for nearly 90 years. But the conniving Jimmy Logan (Channing Tatum) decides it’s time to turn the family’s luck around, and with a little help from his friends, the Redneck Robbers, he plans to steal $14 million from the Charlotte Motor Speedway on the busiest race day of the year.

A heist movie with a difference: Steven Soderbergh, the director of the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy and an A-list cast including Channing Tatum, Daniel Craig and Adam Driver deliver a smart, thrilling and funny blue-collar story of an audacious multi-million dollar robbery.