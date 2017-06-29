Trailer : My Little Pony: The Movie

I can practically hear every parent sweating from here… that’s right people, “My Little Pony: The Movie” is coming.

The trailer for the upcoming horsey flick is here, and it looks…well like it’s meant for kids. So I will hold judgement. Admittedly it has an all-star voice cast, including Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth, Liev Schreiber, Michael Peña, Sia, Taye Diggs, Uzo Aduba and Zoe Saldana.

The flick sees the ponies living in their perfect world of Ponyville, but of course then a dark force comes upon them and threatens to bust up their happy-go-lucky lives of magic, music, and most importantly … friendship. Of course.

Check out the trailer above. The flick gallops into theatres October 6th.

A new dark force threatens Ponyville, and the Mane 6 – Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy, and Rarity – embark on an unforgettable journey beyond Equestria where they meet new friends and exciting challenges on a quest to use the magic of friendship to save their home.