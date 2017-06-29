Trailer : Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

It’s the one we’ve been waiting for, and now the trailer for “Jumanji” has arrived.

Starring heavyweights Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Kevin’s Hart and Jack Black, the trailer is full of action and laughs.

The trailer was introduced by Johnson, who in his own words could “take down anything with a boomerang” and the film sees 4 teenagers get sucked into the game of Jumanji, which is a modern day take on the old board game – now a video game.

check it out in theatres December 22.

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world – pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a stupid and girl-crazy jock (Dwayne Johnson); football jock Fridge becomes a tiny Einstein (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the Planet Earth with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way.