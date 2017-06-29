Trailer : Cult of Chucky

The killer doll is back, and more terrifying than ever! The foul-mouthed and crass Chucky continues his murderous rampage in “Cult of Chucky”, the latest in the “Chucky” franchise.

Horror fans rejoice, cause this one looks like an absolute ripper! Check out the trailer above.

You can see “Cult of Chucky” on DVD, Digital, Blu-ray and on-demand from October 3.

Confined to an asylum for the criminally insane For the past four years, Nica Pierce (Fiona Dourif) is erroneously convinced that she, not Chucky, murdered her entire family. But when her psychiatrist introduces a new therapeutic “tool” to facilitate his patients’ group sessions – an all-too-familiar “Good Guy” doll with an innocently smiling face – a string of grisly deaths begins to plague the asylum, and Nica starts to wonder if maybe she isn’t crazy after all. Andy Barclay (Alex Vincent), Chucky’s now-grown-up nemesis from the original Child’s Play, races to Nica’s aid. But to save her he’ll have to get past Tiffany (Oscar-nominee Jennifer Tilly), Chucky’s long-ago bride, who will do anything, no matter how deadly or depraved, to help her beloved devil doll.