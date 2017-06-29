Trailer : Breathe

The Andy Serkis-directed film “Breathe”, starring Andrew Garfield and Claire Foy, sounds like your typical tearjerker. Based on a true story, the film follows the marriage of Robin (Garfield) and Diana (Foy), after Robin gets struck down with polio. He becomes paralysed from the neck down but still wants to live life to the fullest, so Diana strives to help him get out of hospital at any given opportunity.

“Breathe” also co-stars Tom Hollander and Hugh Bonneville, and will be out October 13. Check out the trailer above.

Handsome, adventurous and brilliant, Robin (Andrew Garfield) has his whole life ahead of him when he is paralysed by polio. Against all advice, Robin’s beautiful wife Diana (Claire Foy) brings him home; where her devotion, intimacy and witty determination transcends his disability and sets him free. Together they refuse to be imprisoned by his suffering; transforming the lives of others with their humour, courage and lust for life. BREATHE is a heart-warming and highly emotional celebration of bravery and human possibility; where deep friendship is rooted in honesty and seeing the funny side of life. A love story about living every breath as though it’s your last.