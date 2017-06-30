Poster for Sharknado 5: Global Swarming released

Oh my god people. Oh. My. God.

The new “Sharknado” poster might actually be worse than the movie itself! No, I haven’t seen it but I think the premise alone stands for itself.

In a nutshell? Boy stuck in world-travelling tornado, sharks appear etc etc.

Interestingly (and I use that word incredibly facetiously), the sharks aren’t the focal point of this poster, which looks like an atlas has thrown up onto it.

Also, what is with Tara Reid’s outfit?! Does the tornado, sorry…SHARKNADO….travel back to the 80s as well?

I’ll save all my future judgment until the trailer comes out. I can hardly wait…