Jetsons live-action series in the works

The classic 60s outer-space family “The Jetsons” is reportedly getting the live-action treatment, with Warner Bros will begin to shop the series to broadcast and cable networks in the coming weeks. TVline is reporting that “Family Guy” executive producer Gary Janetti will shepherd the series. Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke will executive produce alongside Janetti.

“The Jetsons”, which ran from 1962-63 was set in the year 2062, which really makes it not too long until “The Jetsons” isn’t really the future but more so the present. Consequently, the live-action remake would be set 100 years into the future.

The futuristic family was also made into a movie in 1990, with Warner Bros still working on a full length animated feature film at this stage.

With no official comment from the studio, here’s hoping there’s more information about the Orbit-city residents soon.