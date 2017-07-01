Top Gun sequel given 2019 release date

Still a little bit of time to wait for Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun: Maverick”, sequel to 1986’s “Top Gun”, with Paramount Studios giving it a release date of July 12 2019.

No director has been tapped for the sequel as yet, but original producers David Ellison and Jerry Bruckheimer will be back on board to produce with Cruise for “Maverick”.

Variety previously reported that Joseph Kosinski is the frontrunner to helm the flick, but no word from Paramount as yet on this news. However, Deadline is reporting that they’ve confirmed Kosinski will indeed be the director.

As previously reported, the long gestating sequel to the 1988 classic has left fans waiting 33 years (by the time of the release) to see Maverick and co back on the big screen, and Cruise has confirmed the return of aircraft carriers, jets and of course aviators. No confirmation on the drones, as yet though.