Leatherface images and release date revealed

The prequel to “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” is imminent, with the release date to “Leatherface” and images finally here.

Our mates at Bloody Disgusting have the scoop, with confirmation that “Leatherface” released on DirecTV on September 21, with a full VOD & limited theatrical release to follow via Lionsgate on October 20.

The film explains the origins of “Leatherface”, who as we know became the infamous icon behind the Texas chainsaw massacre. Directed by Julian Maury and Alexandre Bustillo, “Leatherface” sees a 4 inmates escape from a mental institution (Jessica Madsen, Sam Coleman, Sam Strike & James Bloor), one of which becomes the title slasher. The 4 kidnap a nurse (Vanessa Grasse) and take her on the road trip from hell.

The film has been given an R rating, featuring strong bloody violence, disturbing images, language and some sexuality/nudity. Which means it’ll likely be the gore we want to see, and maybe even a sex scene – you know, just to keep us all intrigued while the story is being set up.

Bloody Disgusting also had some exclusive images of the film, pretty much confirming the excess blood and guts to greet us when “Leatherface” is released. Check them out below.