Trailer : Borg vs. McEnroe

To be honest, I legit thought Shia LaBeouf’s acting career was over. I’ve been proven wrong, though, with the release of the trailer for “Borg vs. McEnroe”. It’s not the only tennis film upcoming, with Steve Carrell and Emma Stone’s flick “Battle of the Sexes” also on the horizon.

The flick is based on a 1980 Wimbeldon match between rivals John McEnroe (LaBeouf) and Bjorn Borg (Sverrir Gudnason). The two actors bear a very similar likeness to the tennis players, rocking some pretty amazing 80s hair and fashion.

Check out the trailer for “Borg vs. McEnroe” above. It’s only a short preview of the upcoming film, but should be a good representation of what is considered the best tennis match ever played. Thus far, no domestic release date has been noted, but the Swedish release is set for September 15.