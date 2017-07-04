Sweet dreams, love Pennywise

Given the long weekend in the US celebrating Independence Day, I dare say we won’t receive any breaking news for a couple of days. In lieu of such, I bring to you today, a new image of Pennywise the clown from the upcoming horror “It” to feast your eyes upon.

French magazine ‘Mad Movies’ has decided that the French do not deserve sleep, so they’ve released a brand new cover model in the form of Bill Skarsgard’s Pennywise. The issue is out July 10th, but in the meantime check out the new pic below.

Now I don’t speak French, but I can only imagine that caption reads “Stephen King hates you!”

The plot for “It” is as below –

IT focuses on a group of young kids who face their biggest fears when they seek answers to the disappearance of children in their hometown of Derry, Maine. They square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries.

Of course we know that the film is based off the Stephen King novel, but given the trailers and images we’ve seen thus far, it looks as though it will be one of 2017’s scariest flicks. See it from September 8!

Sleep is for the weak.