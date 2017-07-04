Drago vs. Creed… again!?

The sequel to 2015’s “Creed” may play host to one of the greatest rematches in history.

Star Sylvester Stallone, seemingly enthused for another go-round as the Italian Stallion in the spin-off franchise, posted a rather curious Instagram photo and accompanying caption that suggested Ivan Drago- Dolph Lundgren’s character from “Rocky IV” – might be young Adonis Creed’s (Michael B.Jordan) opponent in the upcoming film. Considering Drago was responsible for the death of his father Apollo (Carl Weathers), all eyes would indeed be on Creed’s next match.

At the same time, Stallone could be hinting that Drago’s son is Apollo’s opponent. Having the sons of those legendary characters battle it out would be just as intriguing.

Either way, sounds like Lundgren – who Stallone reunited with recently in “The Expendables” and its sequels and seems to have a pretty tight bond with the fellow action-man – could be reprising his iconic knuckle-buster.. and that’s super cool.

Stallone posted several other photos of Lundgren’s Drago, amplifying his hint at what’s ahead.

With “Creed” director Ryan Coogler tied up with “Black Panther”, there’s a possibility Sly Stallone might be directing the follow-up – and he suggests as much in that post. No word on when the flick might hit theaters but a 2019 release seems likely.

Very excited!