Apes helmer attached to Green Lantern Corps?

Franchise-friendly filmmaker Rupert Wyatt (“Rise of the Planet of the Apes”) is rumoured to be Warner’s pick for “Green Lantern Corps”.

The news comes from That Hashtag Show who say the English director, who made his feature debut with “The Escapist” in 2008, is attached.

Wyatt, currently in post on sci-fi thriller “Captive State”, would helm a much different ‘Green Lantern’ movie than the one Martin Campbell directed in 2011. As opposed to the Ryan Reynolds-starring movie, “Corps” would feature two ring-bearers- Hal Jordan and John Stewart, in a scenario described as “Lethal Weapon in Space”.

David Goyer and Justin Rhodes wrote the current draft of “Green Lantern Corps”. If Wyatt comes aboard, he’d likely want to work on the script himself, seeing as he tends to write most of the films he shoots.

“Green Lantern Corps” isn’t due until July 2020 so Warner Bros don’t need to necessarily have a director squared away for quite some time- doesn’t mean that they haven’t jumped at Wyatt early though, before his dance card fills.