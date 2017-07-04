Dino-sequel to wrap production this week

“Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom”, follow up to 2015’s “Jurassic World” is set to wrap up production this week, with producer Frank Marshall tweeting about the flicks’s final week of filming:

As JW2 wraps up it’s final week, a big thanks and lots of dancing for fantastic London and Hawaii crews! @JurassicWorld #JurassicWorld2 pic.twitter.com/29iXTxKCL7 — Frank Marshall (@LeDoctor) July 3, 2017

The poster & full film title were recently announced, and given that filming relocated to Hawaii, it’s inferred that the production will return to Isla Nublar, which is the site of the original “Jurassic Park” and the “Jurassic World” resort. This of course opens up a whole load of plot possibilities but we can leave that all up to speculation for now.

In terms of casting, we will see Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and B.D. Wong reprise their roles from “Jurassic Work”, and there are a lot of newcomers to flesh out the cast, including a bunch of new dinosaur breeds to look at. Plus, our old favourite from the original “Jurassic Park”, Jeff Goldblum as Dr. Ian Malcolm, will return – but the capacity in which he reappears is not known at this stage.

The first trailer for the dino-sequel is rumoured to be debuting at San Diego Comic-con later this month, so we’ll hopefully get a look at what’s to come then. The film roars into theatres June 22, 2018 with JA Bayona at the helm.