Exclusive : MacGyver season 2 details

The reboot of “MacGyver” was hot property in 2016, and the second season has been highly anticipated, with details slowly being revealed. CBS has scheduled the 2nd go for September 29, and Moviehole have some extra details on the season to keep you going until we find out more. Beware the spoilers! If you want to go in fresh, stop reading now…
- The first episode of season 2 is entitled “DIY or DIE”.
- We will see 2 new female characters in Olivia Cage and an intel extraction specialist named Agent Carmen.
- Carmen has been described as “late twenties, fierce, focused and utterly fascinating”. She’s also got history with Matty.
- Carmen has not yet been cast, but it’s believed Cage has, but the actress is thus far unknown.
- Olivia Cage is “a woman to be reckoned with” and someone we will get to know well.
- Lucas Till returns as MacGyver, alongside Matty (Meredith Eaton), Riley (Tristin Mays), Bozer (Justin Hires) and Jack (George Eads).
- Filming is set to begin in a few days, as confirmed by some cast members on their social media.
- Much of the first episode is set in Turkey.
- Some of the plot: Lieutenant Diaz is being held for ransom by a small terrorist cell, who are demanding $5 million for his release. Diaz has been missing for 2 years, following an assumption he’d been killed in action. Jack, Bozer, Riley and Matty join Carmen in an “off the books” rescue mission in Turkey, where they meet with Lt. Diaz’s parents. Carmen gets discharged from the CIA for her involvement in the mission, but immediately gets employed by the team. Through information gathered, they discover that the missing lieutenant is being held outside of Istanbul. Olivia Cage also gets involved with the rescue mission.
- Still a few roles to fill for the episode, including the Diaz family, a character named Dominguez and some guards and soldiers.
See “Macgyver” Season 2 on CBS, September 29.