Andy Garcia joins the table for My Dinner With Hervé

Joining Peter Dinklage and Jamie Dornan at Hervé’s dinner table is Andy Garcia, who has been tapped to play Ricardo Montalbán in the upcoming HBO movie.

Written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, “My Dinner With Hervé” is based on actor-artist dwarf Hervé Villechaize (Dinklage) and the unlikely friendship he forms with struggling journalist Danny Tate (Dornan). Garcia will play Hervé’s “Fantasy Island” co-star Montalbán in the film. It also stars Mireille Enos, Oona Chaplin, Harriet Walter and David Straithorn.

Dinklage will executive produce alongside Gervasi, Steve Zaillian, Richard Middleton, Ross Katz and Jessica de Rothschild. No report yet on when we will get the see the film on HBO, but in the meantime check out an image of Dinklage and Dornan in costume below.

Thanks to Deadline for the news.