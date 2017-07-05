Trailer : Fun Mom Dinner

“Fun Mom Dinner”, which is a little like “Bad Moms” meets “This is 40” but probably with a lot less swearing, has released a trailer ahead of its August 4 release.

The film is director Aletha Jones debut, and has a cast with full range of comedic talent, including Katie Aselton, Toni Collette, Molly Shannon, Bridget Everett, Adam Scott, Adam Levine, Paul Rust, Rob Heubel and a cameo from Paul Rudd (husband of writer Julie Rudd).

Check out the trailer above, and the film will be available On Demand/Digital HD and in select theatres from August 4th.

Four moms, whose only common ground is their kids’ preschool class, decide to get together for a harmless “fun mom dinner.” The night begins as a disaster, but the combination of alcohol, karaoke, and a cute bartender, leads to an unforgettable night where these seemingly different women realize they have more in common than motherhood and men.