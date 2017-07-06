Ryan Gosling circling the role of Willy Wonka

If you missed the big news, Warner Bros. is in the midst of developing a Willy Wonka movie, to serve as a prequel to 1971’s “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory” starring the late Gene Hackman as the chocolate-keeper. Of course this film was based on the 1964 book by Roald Dahl, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”, and saw character Charlie Bucket win a tour of the chocolate factory, run by the mysterious Willy Wonka.

Since then, we’ve also seen Johnny Depp in the role of Willy Wonka, in Tim Burton’s 2005 adaptation “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”. While there was always debate over which film was better, to be honest the original scared the bejeesus out of yours truly so I’d take Depp any day. Having said that, ThatHashtagShow is reporting that Ryan Gosling has experessed interest in playing the role of Wonka (or do I call him Willy?) in the newest adaptation. So I choose Gosling. He’s my favourite Willy.

Back in October, Variety reported that the Warner Bros. film will be set before the events of the film, and explain how he met those little orange freaks we like to call Oompa-Loompas. If you’ve read the Roald Dahl book, you’ll know that Wonka meets the critters in Loompaland and employs them to work at his factory in exchange for cocoa beans.

It’s all just hearsay at this stage of Gosling’s involvement, but I think that if he scores the role he should definitely be a shirtless Willy Wonka.