The Grudge reboot gets director

It’s been a good few years since we’ve heard any news about “The Grudge” reboot that’s in the works, and last we heard Jeff Buhler was set to write the script. Deadline are now reporting that Nicolas Pesce has been tapped to rewrite and direct the reboot for Ghost House Pictures.

Pesce will be basing the rewrite from the script by Buhler, and the flick will be produced by Sam Raimi (from the 2004 film), Rob Tapert and Taka Ichise. “The Grudge” was a fairly low-budget yet successful film in 2004, and was based on the 2002 Japanese horror-thriller “Ju On”. The film starred Sarah Michelle Gellar, and saw two sequels follow in 2006 and 2009.

Pesce made his directorial debut last year with successful Sundance pic “The Eyes of My Mother”. Here’s hoping this news gets the reboot moving.