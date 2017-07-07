Sherilyn Fenn meets her maker in Wish Upon clip

Come on, we’ve all seen “Final Destination” – there’s a lesson to be learnt there: don’t mess with garbage disposal units! Unfortunately Ms Fenn didn’t get this memo, and in a clip from the upcoming thriller “Wish Upon”, she learns that lesson a little too late.

The clip, which appeared on Bloody Disgusting, sees Fenn’s character take on her insinkerator and lose with fatal consequences.

In the latest horror thriller from the director of ANNABELLE, 17-year-old CLARE SHANNON (Joey King) is barely surviving the hell that is high school, along with her friends MEREDITH (Sydney Park) and JUNE (Shannon Purser). So when her dad (Ryan Phillippe) gifts her an old music box with an inscription that promises to grant the owner’s wishes, she thinks there is nothing to lose. Clare makes her first wish and, to her surprise, it comes true. Before long, she finally has it all: money, popularity and her dream boy. Everything seems perfect – until the people closest to her begin dying in gruesome and twisted ways. Now, with blood on her hands, Clare has to get rid of the box, before it costs her and everyone she loves the ultimate price.

The movie is in theatres from July.