Punk goes to film in Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk

Music fans unite, this doco looks like a ripper. The punk rock music scene has a rich history in California’s Bay Area, with 924 Gilman Street forming the roots of the movement. “Turn it Around: The Story of East Bay Punk” tells the story of the scene, spanning over 30 years and 100s of artists and musicians.

“The music [of 924 Gilman] is important, but it’s also contributing to this alternative way of living. This was a place that was subterranean, away from the mainstream and a new way to explore new ideas of living your life.” – Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day

The documentary is narrated by Iggy Pop, and features interviews with more than 100 artists and musicians from California’s East Bay punk rock music scene, including Billie Joe Armstrong, Tre Cool and Mike Dirnt (Green Day), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Duff McKagan (Guns N Roses), Rancid, Bad Religion and many, many more.

TURN IT AROUND: THE STORY OF EAST BAY PUNK spans over 30 years of the California Bay Area’s punk music history with a central focus on the emergence of Berkeley’s inspiring 924 Gilman Street music collective. Narrated by Iggy Pop and executive produced by Green Day, Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk is the definitive telling of this vibrant story, drawing from a wide variety of voices and viewpoints and featuring the music of many of the most famous and infamous punk bands ever.

Check out the trailer for the documentary below, the documentary will be released in theatres from July 28th.