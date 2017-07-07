Felicity Jones headed to Swan Lake

Felicity Jones, star of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is tapped to star in something much more delicate, in a take on the ballet “Swan Lake”. The as yet untitled pitch is reportedly hot property, with a number of major studios circling the production.

The film, to be produced by Mandeville Films, has Luca Guadagnino on board to direct with Kristina Lauren Anderson set to write the script. The property went on the market ahead of the July 4th long weekend, and no news yet as to who might have their hands on it.

The original “Swan Lake” was a ballet that premiered way back in 1877, and was written by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. Of course versions of “Swan Lake” are still performed to this day, making one of the most popular ballets of all time. It’s also been seen in film, with 2010’s “Black Swan” using the ballet as inspiration. Word is that the new film will not be a dance film, but moreso the story told.

Thanks to The Hollywood Reporter for the story.