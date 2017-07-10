Giveaway : double passes to The Beguiled

The Beguiled is a seductive drama from acclaimed writer/director Sofia Coppola, adapted from Thomas Cullinan’s novel. The story unfolds during the Civil War, at a Southern girls’ boarding school. Its sheltered young women encounter an injured enemy soldier. As they provide refuge and tend to his wounds, the house is taken over with sexual tension and dangerous rivalries, and taboos are broken in an unexpected turn of events.

The film stars Colin Farrell, Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst, Elle Fanning, Emma Howard, Oona Laurence, Angourie Rice and Addison Riecke.

To celebrate the release of “The Beguiled”, Moviehole has 5 in-season double passes to giveaway, thanks to Universal Pictures!

For your chance to win, fill out your details below and let us know who you’d take to see “The Beguiled”!

In cinemas July 13. Check out the trailer below.