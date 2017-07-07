Poster & Trailer for the final season of Episodes

Showtime has released the official trailer and key art for the fifth and final season of its acclaimed comedy series “Episodes”, which will premiere on Sunday, August 20 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

At the start of the final season of EPISODES, several months have passed and the game show hosted by Matt is now a runaway hit. Unfortunately for Matt, this means his years as an actor are completely forgotten. Sean (Stephen Mangan) and Beverly (Tamsin Greig) are equally miserable. Sean’s loathsome ex-partner is now in charge of their new series, The Opposite of Us, and Sean and Beverly must now endure his utter lack of humor or talent as they watch him slowly destroy their show. EPISODES also stars John Pankow, Kathleen Rose Perkins and Mircea Monroe. EPISODES is created, written and executive produced by award-winning writing partners David Crane (Friends) and Jeffrey Klarik (Mad About You). Klarik directed the entire final season. The series is also executive produced by Jimmy Mulville through his Hat Trick production company.

Since its debut in 2011, EPISODES has received 10 Primetime Emmy nominations across multiple categories, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for LeBlanc, and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for creators David Crane and Jeffrey Klarik – who have been nominated for every season the series has been eligible. The series has also earned two Golden Globe nominations for Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical, and in its first season, LeBlanc won the Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy Or Musical. Additionally, Crane and Klarik have earned two Writers Guild of America Award nominations for New Series and Episodic Comedy. For more information about EPISODES, follow Twitter and Facebook, and join the conversation using #Episodes.

