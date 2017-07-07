Cruel Intentions star joins TV’s Heathers

“Hellboy” alum Selma Blair has booked a recurring role on Paramount Network’s “Heathers”.

Based on the 1998 Christian Slater-Winona Ryder movie, the 10-episode series is set in the present day and features a new set of popular-yet-evil Heathers — only this time the outcasts have become high school royalty. Original “Heathers” co-star Shannen Doherty co-stars in the pilot.

The series was originally expected to air on TV Land, but is now expected to launch in the first quarter of 2018 as part of the Paramount Network (formerly known as Spike TV).

Blair, well known for his turn in teen hits “Cruel Intentions” and “Legally Blonde”, plays Jade, Heather Duke’s (Brendan Scannell) step-mother, described as a stripper and menthol smoker who is rough around the edges but with a bit of glamor to her. She’s biding her time until her 82-year-old husband kicks the bucket.

Via ‘The Hollywood Reporter‘