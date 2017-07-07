John Carpenter, Universal teaming on two TV projects

Legendary horror filmmaker John Carpenter (“The Thing”, “Halloween”) has teamed with Universal Cable Productions to develop two new TV series, the anthology series “Tales for a Halloween Night” and a take on Simon R.Green’s “Nightside”.

“Tales” is based on Carpenter’s anthology of stories that showcases storytellers from movies, novels and comics for a collection of horror stories. A writer is currently being sought for the series, which will air on SyFy.

“Nightside”, based on Green’s literary series, refers to the secret heart of London hidden in eternal darkness, where creatures of the night congregate and where the sun is afraid to shine. Jill Blotevogel (MTV’s ”Scream”) is attached to pen the script and exec produce with Carpenter and UCP. No network onboard yet.

“I’m excited to partner with Universal Cable Productions on this venture into television,” said Carpenter. “On one hand, it’s a return home to Universal, where I have fond memories, and on the other, it’s a step into the future with great new creative partners in programming.”

Added UCP exec vp development Dawn Olmstead: “John Carpenter is an incredible creator whose dark imagination has left an indelible mark in film and in our dreams. We are thrilled to have a master of the horror genre join UCP.”