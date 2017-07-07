Matt Reeves on The Batman : I have ideas about an arc…

Matt Reeves, director of the upcoming “The Batman”, starring Ben Affleck, tells Fandango that – unlike most other superhero films – the film won’t serve as merely the launching pad for a series of sequels, spin-offs and tie-in co-op deals with burger chains. As far as he’s concerned, he’s making a good single movie with a good solid story.

“I have ideas about an arc, but really, the important thing is just to start… you have to start with one. You know, you have to start with a story that begins something. And I would be lying if I could tell you that the arcs of Apes was already planned out, because it simply wasn’t; it’s one of those things where that character was so potent, and the possibility was embedded from the beginning, but exactly how you’ve got from A to Z is not something that existed.

In fact, when I came in on Dawn [of the Planet of the Apes], the story that I wanted to tell was different from the story that they had even presented me. And so, there are these broad ideas, I think, that sort of came to mind as Rise [of the Planet of the Apes] was created, of how that story could be told, but they weren’t explicitly laid-out.

And when Mark and I began Dawn, we knew what our goals were, but we didn’t know how we were gonna get there, and I would say that that more relates to the way that I see a Batman story, is a kind of ambition for a series of stories, but really the most important thing is gonna be to tell a vital first story.”

The new film, which Reeves has said in the past would be a “noir-driven, detective” story, doesn’t yet have a locked down kick-off date let alone release date. Based on comments by Reeves and star/producer Affleck, “The Batman” won’t be going before the cameras until it has a script ten times better than “Batman v. Superman” that works for everyone.

Reeves is currently winning good notices for his new “Planet of the Apes” film, which hits theaters in a couple of weeks.