John Cho joins cast of The Exorcist season 2

The Exorcist has chosen another victim for its second season in John Cho, who has been cast in the TV series.

Cho joins series regulars Alfonso Herrera, Kurt Egyiawan and Ben Daniels in the second hauling, who are also the only returning cast members from season 1.

TVLine also has the 101 on the plot, noting that “Herrera’s Father Ortega and Daniels’ newly collarless Marcus Keane find themselves out of Chicago and on the road, searching out evil. Ultimately, the two men are led to Cho’s Andrew Kim, a former child psychologist who runs a group home for five at-risk foster children on a secluded private island off the coast of Seattle. When one of the children under Andrew’s care is targeted by a powerful force, the two priests head west, setting themselves on a collision course with Hell.”

There will be a bunch of new characters to meet in the new season, as well.

Season 2 of “The Exorcist” premieres September 29 on FOX.