Saw’s legacy Jigsaw poster revealed

The next chapter in the “Saw” franchise, titled “Jigsaw”, has a new poster.

I hesitate to call it the ‘final’ chapter, as that’s what they called the last one and they just keep on coming.

Fans of the “Saw” films will recognise the pig mask from the poster for “Jigsaw” – see it below:

“Jigsaw” stars Tobin Bell, despite his character dying way back in “Saw III”, alongside Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoot, Mandela Van Peebles, Paul Braunstein, Brittany Allen, and Josiah Black. The movie is directed by Peter and Michael Spierig and written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger.

You can see it in theatres in time for Halloween from October 27.