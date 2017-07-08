Randall Park cast as Jimmy Woo in Ant-Man and the Wasp

S.H.I.E.L.D agent Jimmy Woo has been cast for upcoming sequel to 2015’s “Ant-Man” with Randall Park set to play the role.

The Tracking Board reports that Park has been cast alongside returning leads Paul Rudd (playing Ant-Man) and Evangaline Lilly (as the Wasp) in “Ant-Man and the Wasp”, directed by Peyton Reed.

Hannah John-Kamen, Michael Douglas and Michael Peña round out the starring cast in the film, set to hit theatres in mid-2018.

Park has shared the screen with Rudd before in “We Cane Together”, and is also known for his roles in “Fresh Off the Boat” and “Veep”.

“Ant-Man” had incredible box office success, making the follow up movie a highly anticipated Marvel title. It’s slated for release July 6, 2018.