John Krasinski and Emily Blunt flick A Quiet Place gets release date

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt are set to become co-stars for the first time in Krasinski’s directorial debut “A Quiet Place” The real-life married couple are big stars in their own right, and it’s almost hard to believe they’ve not yet shared the screen. Their film not only marks Krasinski’s first go in the director’s chair, but their first time working together. Advice, kids: don’t shit where you eat.

Jocularity aside, both Blunt and Krasinski are Hollywood powerhouses, and their chemistry should translate perfectly onto the big screen. Michael Bay is producing the film, and Bloody Disgusting have reported that the release date for “A Quiet Place” has been set for April 6, 2018. Bay has previously worked with Krasinski on “13 Hours”, with Krasinski starring.

Not much is known about the plot at this stage, apart from the fact that it’s noted as a supernatural thriller in the vein of “The Purge” and “Ouija”. Blunt played the thriller role very well in “The Girl on the Train” and though Krasinski is possibly best known for his facetious Jim on “The Office”, his work in more serious pieces are becoming his niche.