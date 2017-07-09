Fast and the Furious in space?!

Apparently we haven’t had enough “Fast and the Furious” movies, and director F. Gary Gray has chatted to ScreenRant about future installments, and one particular nugget of information stood out.

Obviously since the very 1st film, the movies have extended past the simple car race through the streets of some city, for many reasons but really at the base of it all it’s to impress the ladies. We can see right through your ruse, Vin Diesel. But I digress. We’ve had 8 films, each one more ridiculous and “out there” than the last, and Gray hasn’t ruled out the possibility to make the franchise ‘out of this work’….quite literally.

“Outer space? Listen, I wouldn’t rule anything with this franchise. When I read submarine I’m like ‘OK, anything’s possible’. [Laughs] You never know. I haven’t read “Dom on Mars” yet but again, you just never know.”

I have a feeling he’s said this tongue-in-cheek but I don’t trust anyone anymore, especially after they announced “Sharknado 5“.

There comes a time when the passion and love for making movies transitions to just plain old money-making, and that’s all a little bit sad. Wonder why so many people loved “Baby Driver”? Originality, that’s why. Because there haven’t been 7 “Baby Drivers” before it. Hollywood needs more virgin ideas.

