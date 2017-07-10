Will we see another Daniel Craig James Bond?

Before you read on, please note that this is a rumour. And for some reason this “source” decided to tell The Mirror, and I think we all know that the tabloids aren’t the most reliable of sources. So don’t quote me if it doesn’t come through, I’m just here to report the gossip.

Daniel Craig once noted that he’d rather slit his wrists than play Bond again, but as we all know, never say never….again. Barbara Broccoli, Bond producer and owner of the coolest name I’ve ever heard, has apparently decided that Craig is the man for the job, and in a case of history repeating itself, also wants Adele to sing the theme song after her success with 2012’s “Skyfall”.

The unnamed ‘source’ of this news states: “Craig and Adele together are the winning team, the ultimate choice, the money spinners. It’s taken time but Daniel has come round and the strong con–sensus [sic] in the Bond offices is that Mr Craig is 007 again. As for Adele, she’s more of an unknown quantity but loved being part of Bond, so the signs are positive.”

Furthermore, they’ve stated that Craig’s wife Rachel Weisz is “on board” with his decision. Which to me is an odd thing to say, given that a spouse should automatically support their partner’s career decisions. Plus, monies. Or maybe that’s just in a perfect Hollywood world.

If Craig does indeed sign up for a 5th Bond involvement, filming is apparently set to begin next year for the film, which at this stage is titled “Bond 25”. Those who were looking for a fresh Bond face will also be disappointed, with the rumoured replacements off the table for now. Names included Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Damian Lewis, Aiden Turner and James Norton.