Castle Rock adds another horror star

Following last month’s news that Stephen King’s “Castle Rock” cast “Carrie” star Sissy Spacek, as well as Jane Levy from “Don’t Breathe”, there’s been another horror star added to the ranks. Bill Skarsgård, aka the new Pennywise from upcoming clown-terror “It”, is the latest cast member to join the series.

Skarsgård joins leads Andre Holland and Melanie Lynskey in the thriller, which combines characters and stories from the Stephen King universe. The show will be screened on Hulu, and will start as a 10 episode series set in the fictional town of Castle Rock, which formed the setting in a number of King’s novels. Skarsgård’s character has been described as young man with “an unusual legal problem”.

The teaser trailer for “Castle Rock” hinted at various parts of the King universe, such as Jerusalem’s Lot (a place), Pennywise (Skarsgård’s “It” character) and some dialogue from “The Shining”, among many more. Check out this trailer below.

Production for the show is expected to begin later this year, with “Castle Rock” to premiere on Hulu in 2018.