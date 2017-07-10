John Oliver cast as Zazu in The Lion King live-action

Jon Favreau’s live-action adaptation of “The Lion King” is fleshing out, with John Oliver being cast as the uptight hornbill Zazu. As you may remember, Zazu is the bird that plays as an advisor to Mufasa and later on, Simba. Despite it being a live-action, we’re not going to have to endure Oliver wearing a bird suit, as he’s only providing the voice to the red-billed creature (via The Wrap).

Oliver joins Donald Glover (Simba), James Earl Jones (Mufasa), Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner (Pumbaa and Timon respectively). Nala is yet to be cast, with rumours circling recently that Beyonce was hot property for the role, however scheduling conflicts are apparently blamed for her not taking the job.

“The Lion King” was a smash hit back in the 90s, with only half its takings attributed to me dragging everyone I knew to the cinema to see it, and its success led to two sequel films, a TV film sequel, two spin off TV series, three educational shorts, video games, merchandise and of course the musical on Broadway, which has been a global phenomenon. I still have my Simba toy, which is now about 23 years old. Still mooching off my rent though, kids these days, right?!

Still a little while to go before “The Lion King” hits cinemas, with its release date set at July 19, 2019.