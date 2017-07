It’s a case of double James Franco in the latest trailer for HBO’s for “The Deuce”. The show is focused around a world of pornography and mob influence in New York, otherwise known as ratings gold.

The show also stars Maggie Gyllenhaal, who plays a prostitute in Times Square, Gary Carr, Margarita Levieva, Lawrence Gilliard Jr, Dominique Fishback Emily Meade and many more.

“The Deuce” debuts on HBO September 10. Check out the porn-staches in the trailer above.