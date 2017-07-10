Trailer : The Dark Tower

Don’t you wish you were Stephen King sometimes? Every thing he writes is turned into a feature film or TV series, capitilising on his incredible stories, characters and concepts.

“The Dark Tower” stars Hollywood powerhouses Matthew McConaughey and Idris Elba and looks full of action and intrigue. The latest international trailer for the film has been released, check it out above.

You can see the film in cinemas from August 17.

There are other worlds than these. Stephen King’s The Dark Tower, the ambitious and expansive story from one of the world’s most celebrated authors, makes its launch to the big screen. The last Gunslinger, Roland Deschain (Idris Elba), has been locked in an eternal battle with Walter O’Dim, also known as the Man in Black (Matthew McConaughey), determined to prevent him from toppling the Dark Tower, which holds the universe together. With the fate of the worlds at stake, good and evil will collide in the ultimate battle as only Roland can defend the Tower from the Man in Black.