Casting news: Slender Man, Godzilla: King of Monsters, Mary Steenburgen, Annie Parisse & Christina Hendricks

“Slender Man” has recruited his next victim, with Kevin Chapman to star in the upcoming flick. The horror movie centres on the tall, thin horrifying creature with no discernible face, that became a viral urban legend that haunts and stalks countless victims.

Deadline reports that Chapman has been cast an alcoholic emotionally defeated father. He joins cast Joey King and Julia Goldani-Telles in the Sylvain White-directed film, due for release May 18, 2018 through Screen Gems.

Elizabeth Ludlow has been cast in “Godzilla: King of Monsters”, the sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla” and part of Warner Bros’ Monsterverse. Ludlow joins Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Ken Watanabe and Zhang Ziyi in the film, which is slated for a March 22, 2019 release.

Plot details are so far unknown, but we do know of course that we’ll get a giant lizard creature possible wreaking havoc. Which is all we really need. “Godzilla: King of Monsters” is being directed by Michael Dougherty, and co-wrote it with Zach Shield (via Deadline).

The yet-untitled Al Pacino film about the Penn State scandal has signed on Annie Parisse, to play the role of Mary Kay Paterno – Joe Paterno’s daughter. Parisse joins the cast including Pacino, Riley Keough, Greg Grunberg and Kathy Baker.

The HBO film will be directed by Barry Levinson and centres on Joe Paterno (Pacino) who becomes embroiled in Penn State’s Jerry Sandusky sexual abuse scandal (thanks to Deadline).

Mary Steenburgen is joining a book club, alongside Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen. “Book Club” is a comedy that’s set in California and follows four lifelong friends who read “50 Shades of Grey” in their book club, and have their lives changed forever. As they’re all a bunch of middle aged women reading softcore porn, I can only imagine what happens next.

Deadline noted that the film was unveiled at Cannes earlier this year, and is based on an original script by director Bill Holderman and Erin Simms. “Book Club” is currently in pre-production.

Jennifer Jason Leigh and Hugo Weaving have been tapped to star alongside Benedict Cumberbatch in the five-part limited series “Patrick Melrose”. Edward Berger is at the helm of the series, which is based on the “Patrick Melrose” series of semi-autobiographical novels by Edward St. Aubyn.

The TV adaptation is being penned by David Nicholls, and Weaving & Leigh will play the parents of Patrick Melrose, who’s being played by Cumberbatch. YES, we are that old. Thanks to Deadline.

The NBC drama “Good Girls” is casting Christina Hendricks, according to Variety. The show sees three suburban moms (Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta) who suddenly find themselves in desperate situations, and risk it all by robbing a local supermarket. Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Izzy Stannard and Matthew Lillard round out the cast.

Dean Parisot is set to helm the pilot, with Jenna Bans to serve as executive producer. Hendricks is well known for her role on “Mad Men”.