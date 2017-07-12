Casting news: Westworld Season 2, Bumblebee, Olivia Munn

The second season to HBO’s “Westworld” is recruiting Katja Herbers as a series regular. Deadline reports that the star of “The Leftovers” will play Grace, a veteran of the park who visits at the park’s darkest hour. She joins the other cast members promoted to regulars – Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum.

Details on the second season have been scarce thus far, but no doubt we’ll get introduced to some great new characters and an equally enthralling storylines to keep us hooked. “Westworld” season 2 will air on HBO in 2018.

“Bumblebee” has made another casting choice, with Jorge Lendeborg Jr (“Spider-Man: Homecoming”) taking the male lead in the “Transformers” spinoff. He joins Hailee Steinfeld in the flick, which is due to start filming next month (via THR).

“Bumblebee” sees the yellow Transformer front-and-centre in his own spinoff movie, and is set in the 1980s. Apart from that, plot details have been kept under wraps. Lendeborg will play one of the human characters in the Travis Knight-directed film.

Olivia Munn has signed on for a key role in the second season to the Navy SEAL drama series “Six”. The series follows Navy SEAL Team Six in their mission to eliminate a Taliban leader in Afghanistan. The mission goes awry when they discover a U.S. citizen is working alongside terrorists (via Deadline).

Munn has been cast as Gina, a ruthless and smart CIA operative, and joins returning series stars Walton Goggins, Barry Sloane, Kyle Schmid, Juan Pablo Raba, Edwin Hodge, Brianne Davis, Nadine Velazquez, Dominic Adams, Jaylen Moore and Lindsley Register. The 10 episode season begins filming in Vancouver later this month.

Judy Greer and Jenna Fischer are on board for Clint Eastwood’s upcoming biopic “15:17 to Paris”. The film is based on a true story from 2013 in which three Americans on a Paris-bound train thwart a terrorist attack. The film also co-stars the real life heroes from the event – Anthony Salder, Alex Skarlatos and Spencer Stone.

The film is based on the book by Salder, “The 15:17 to Paris: The True Story of a Terrorist, a Train, and Three American Heroes” and follows the series of events leading up to the attack, all the way back to childhood. Also starring in the film is Ray Corasani, Paul-Mikél Williams, Max Ivutin, Bryce Gheisar, Cole Eichenberger and William Jennings (thanks Deadline).

Romantic-comedy “Best Day of My Life” has made some big casting announcements, with Renee Zellweger, Isabella Rossellini, Common, Simon Baker, Taylor Kinney and Gus Birney all signing on for the film alongside Sarah Jessica Parker. The film, directed by Fabien Constant, follow a Jazz vocalist who lives her life for herself and her art (played by Parker).

Deadline reports that the musician (Vivienne) receives a diagnosis that shatters her world, and we then follow her over a 24 hour period as she prepares for a world tour and navigates her relationships. The film is set to begin production this week in New York City.