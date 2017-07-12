The Umbrella Academy series is a go on Netflix

Last week we brought you the news that “The Umbrella Academy” was being considered by Netflix to be devloped into a series, new is that Netflix have confirmed a 10-episode straight-to-series order. The show is an adaptation of the graphic novel by Gerard Way (frontman of My Chemical Romance) and Gabriel Ba, and will launch on Netflix in 2018.

The live-action version of the comic centres around a group of dysfuntional superheroes (The Umbrella Academy): The Monocle, Spaceboy, The Kraken, The Rumor, The Séance, Number Five, The Horror and The White Violin. The series has been praised for its alternate and twisted take of the superhero genre (via THR).

Way had this to say:

“I am thrilled that The Umbrella Academy has found a home at Netflix. I couldn’t think of a better place for the vision Gabriel Ba and myself had when creating the comic, and cannot wait for people to experience that world as a live action show”

It’s really happening! #umbrellaacademy #netflix #darkhorsecomics A post shared by Gerard Way (@gerardway) on Jul 11, 2017 at 2:28pm PDT

Universal Cable Productions is developing the project with publisher Dark Horse Comics producing.