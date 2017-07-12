Quentin Tarantino to develop a movie on the Manson family murders

Quentin Tarantino’s next film project is set to be a unique take on the Manson family murders, and is currently talking to A-list actors to star in the movie. Tarantino wrote and will also direct the film, with Harvey and Bob Weinstein invilved in some capacity, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Deadline reports that Tarantino has met with Margot Robbie, star of the upcoming “Suicide Squad 2”, to potentially play Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Polanski who was killed in 1969 in a brutal murder. Samuel L. Jackson is also apparently in talks for the lead of the film, with Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence also having their names thrown in the ring.

Plot details surrounding the yet-untitled project haven’t been revealed, but it’s believed that one of the stories centres on Sharon Tate, who was brutally murdered at 8 months pregnant at the time. If the movie comes off, it will be Tarantino’s first go at a movie based on true events, as his imagination and story-telling usually takes front and centre in his huge catalogue of films.

Hopefully more details to come.