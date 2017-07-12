Suicide Squad 2 directing and production updates

Thus far, “Suicide Squad 2” lies dormant without a director, but THR and Deadline are reporting that Jaume Collet-Serra is frontrunner to helm the seqeul to 2016’s “Suicide Squad”. Collet-Serra recently directed “The Shallows”, and is well-known for his frequent collaborations with Liam Neeson in the action movie genre, as well as directing horror movies.

The film, part of the Warner Bros’ DC Extended Universe, wasn’t a hit with critics, but proved popular at the box office. The flick fleshed out a lot of the DC Characters, debuting villains such as Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Will Smith’s Deadshot and another Joker in Jared Leto. “Suicide Squad” was directed by David Ayer, but word is he’ll be tied up with another DCEU film – “Gotham City Sirens” – a Harley Quinn spinoff with Poison Ivy and Catwoman.

Ayer also wrote the first film, but “Legend of Tarzan” writer Adam Cozad is on board for the sequel. Collet-Serra may have a conflict with TV show “Waco”, but Warner Bros are reportedly trying to make a deal happen shortly. WB are also eyeing a mid-2018 start to the production for the sequel, which would potentially see a late-2019 or early 2020 release.

It’s too early for plot points to be brought up, but expect to see the return of your favourite (and not so favourite) villains.