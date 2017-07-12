Trailer : Goon: Last of the Enforcers

Ever hear that saying “I went to a fight, and a hockey game broke out”? Well that comes to mind when watching the latest trailer for “Goon: Last of the Enforcers”. The Jay Baruchel-directed film is a sequel to 2011’s Canadian sports comedy “Goon”, and stars Seann William Scott back in the main role of hockey player Doug Glatt.

“Goon: Last of the Enforcers” revisits the swearing, on-screen violence and a little bit of sport, so if you enjoy a good comedy then this one is for you. Note to Australians reading, it’s in fact NOT about cask wine – disappointing I know. The cast is rounded out by Alison Pill, Marc André Grondin, Wyatt Russell, Callum Keith Rennie, Jason Jones, with Jay Baruchel, with Elisha Cuthbert, Kim Coates, and Liev Schreiber.

The film will be released in theatres, on demand and on digital HD on September 1.