The L Word sequel in the works

The ever-popular Showtime series “The L Word” is going to make a comeback, with the network developing a sequel to the 2004 drama series, which revolved around a group of lesbians in West Hollywood. The show ran for six seasons, and also had a real life spin off in “The Real L Word”.

Deadline is reporting that three of the original cast members are expected to return as executive producers – Jennifer Beals, Kate Moennig and Leisha Hailey. If the project progresses, they would also appear on the series. In saying that, the sequel would be a new ensemble of women, following their lives, loves and tribulations – much as the original series did. Characters from the original may also make appearances.

“The L Word” was the first drama that focused on lesbian characters who are open about their sexuality . It also paved the way for “Orange is the New Black”, which is still ongoing on Netflix.