Could Shia return for Transformers 6?

Shia LaBeouf, the almighty trainwreck, and the almighty presence in 3 “Transformers” films, could potentially make a comeback, if director Michael Bay’s words are anything to go by. Our friends at CinePOP interviewed Michael Bay at the premiere of “Transformers: The Last Knight” and questioned the possibility of LaBeouf appearing in the next “Transformers” film.

Bay replied that LaBeouf could potentially come back….if he stays out of jail, that is.

Check out the interview below, and skip to 2:20 to see the dialogue.

Now, if you haven’t seen “Transformers: The Last Knight” and do not want anything spoilt, stop reading! Skip to my bonus video below! You’ve been warned!

So in “The Last Knight”, we get a glimpse of LaBeouf’s character Sam Witwicky in a photo, as Vivian Wembley (Laura Haddock) reveals she is the last surviving member of the Witwicky line. So Sam is likely dead. So his return in “Transformers 6” would need to be explained it some way, but as it’s a world full of robots and machines, I’m sure they could come up with something to explain his return.

So with that out of the way, because I can’t resist a drunken rant or Shia going off his nut, here’s my bonus video of LaBeouf’s most recent arrest. Enjoy. NSFW language warning implied.