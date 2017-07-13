Casey La Scala to helm flick based on Amityville house

Fun fact, did you know that there’s been 18, soon to be 19, “Amityville” films? Well as the saying goes, 19 is never enough*, so they’re making a film about the house itself.

“The Amityville Horror” films have spanned from 1979, and focused on the families that inhabited the haunted house. Broad Green Pictures has signed on to make the movie “1974”, a thriller based on the true events behind the haunted house in Amityville, Long Island. Casey La Scala is on board to helm the film, as well as having written the script.

Deadline reports that “1974” will take its jumping off point from when Ronald DeFeo was convicted for murdering his mother, father, and two brothers and sisters in the house – a factual event in 1974. This turned an idyllic house in the suburbs to the moust famous haunted house of all time, sparking the “Amityville Horror” series.

Eli Roth and Todd Garner are tapped to produce the film, which is expected to be ready for production in September.

*Not an actual saying.